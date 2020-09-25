The S&P 500 hit its highest level ever earlier this month — but as September closes out, the index is teetering on the brink of correction territory.

Where it stands: As of Thursday’s close, the S&P 500 has sunk 9.3% below its record high. Slight gains on Thursday pushed it a bit further away from the 10% decline that would mark a correction — but investors say volatility could be here to stay.

What’s going on: The pullback comes as pessimism grows about the economic recovery — and whether the stimulus Wall Street pinned its hopes on will ever arrive.

The tech stocks that powered the market higher this year have dragged down the S&P 500 in recent weeks.

The index is on track for its worst September since 2008, Brian Belski, BMO Capital Markets' chief investment strategist, points out in a note to clients.

It’s a reversal from the stock market’s near unstoppable surge, boosted by the Fed’s unprecedented support for the market and the economy. The index is still up 30% since it bottomed out when the pandemic hit in March.

What to watch: Next week’s job report will shed more light on the economy.