S&P 500 on the brink of a correction

The S&P 500 hit its highest level ever earlier this month — but as September closes out, the index is teetering on the brink of correction territory.

Where it stands: As of Thursday’s close, the S&P 500 has sunk 9.3% below its record high. Slight gains on Thursday pushed it a bit further away from the 10% decline that would mark a correction — but investors say volatility could be here to stay.

What’s going on: The pullback comes as pessimism grows about the economic recovery — and whether the stimulus Wall Street pinned its hopes on will ever arrive.

  • The tech stocks that powered the market higher this year have dragged down the S&P 500 in recent weeks.
  • The index is on track for its worst September since 2008, Brian Belski, BMO Capital Markets' chief investment strategist, points out in a note to clients.
  • It’s a reversal from the stock market’s near unstoppable surge, boosted by the Fed’s unprecedented support for the market and the economy. The index is still up 30% since it bottomed out when the pandemic hit in March.

What to watch: Next week’s job report will shed more light on the economy.

  • Early estimates indicate the economy likely added 900,000 jobs in September. Job growth has slowed every month since June — when the economy added 4.8 million payrolls.

The American economic paradox

It's the rebound economists didn't see coming.

Why it matters: America did nothing that should have been necessary to really get the economy moving again. We didn't get the coronavirus under control, and we gave up on fiscal stimulus after a single short-lived round of it. Nevertheless, we're about to close out by far the strongest quarter of economic growth in American history.

The stock market's not-enough tantrum

The market looks like it may be throwing another tantrum, investors say. But the cause is different this time around.

What's happening: This selloff is beginning to look like the 2013 taper tantrum, which roiled markets as U.S. government yields rose in response to an expected reduction of the Fed's quantitative easing (QE) program.

The short-term economic impact of a Biden win

We're 40 days away from the election, which means we're between 40 and 80 days away from knowing who won the election.

What happens next: The stock markets, which have spent most of 2020 divorced from the real economy, may tank — setting up a chain reaction that could impact everything from high-profile IPOs (e.g., Airbnb) to private market fundraising (denominator effect) to pending mergers (Delaware Chancery Courtnip).

