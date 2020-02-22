U.S. soybean stockpiles expected to drop as exports rebound, USDA says

Soybean reserves in the U.S. are anticipated to drop 25% within this next season as exports to China rebound, the Department of Agriculture announced at its annual outlook forum on Friday, Bloomberg reports.

The big picture: Soybean prices sunk to a 10-year low last year after the U.S.-China trade war escalated, at the time leaving little hope that China — the world's biggest soybean importer —would continue buying U.S. soybeans.

What they're saying: “Increasing global import demand, particularly for China, and a recovery in U.S. market share will support higher soybean exports following a sharp decline over the past two years,” the USDA said on Friday, per Bloomberg.

Yes, but: Corn inventories are now forecast to grow to roughly 2.6 billion bushels, or their highest point in three decades.

