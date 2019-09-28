Atlanta on pace to break city record for most 90-degree days in a year

Atlanta is on track to break the city record for the most 90-degree days in one year, reports AccuWeather.

The big picture: Atlanta is one of several cities in the Southeast to have broken "multiple daily high-temperature records" this month. It's already had 83 days in 2019 in which the temperature was at least 90 degrees, threatening to break the record of 90 days set in 1980 and 2011. The steaming temperatures across a number of U.S. cities are raising cooling costs, as people are forced to use indoor air conditioning for longer than the standard cooling period from May 1 through Sept. 26, per AccuWeather.

