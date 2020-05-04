May 4, 2020 - Energy & Environment

Southern California Edison nabs huge battery storage contracts

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Power giant Southern California Edison has signed contracts to procure 770 megawatts of battery storage projects that are slated to come online in the summer of 2021.

Why it matters: That's a lot! The seven projects appear to comprise largest battery storage procurement announcement ever, per battery wonks talking about it here.

  • It exceeds the total amount of new storage capacity added nationwide in 2019, which was 523 megawatts per the Energy Storage Association and Wood Mackenzie.

The big picture: Most of the projects will be co-located with existing solar power plants, underscoring how batteries can help ensure renewable power is stored and then deployed during times of high demand.

  • Southern California Edison said the projects are part of its compliance with California Public Utilities Commission requirements aimed at boosting grid reliability while curbing emissions.

