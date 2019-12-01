South Dakota plane crash kills 9 people, including 2 children

A plane carrying 12 people crashed soon after takeoff Saturday from Chamberlain, South Dakota, killing nine people — including two children, the Argus Leader reports.

Details: National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Peter Knudson told AP the Pilatus PC-12 crashed about 12:30 p.m. The area was under a winter storm warning at the time of the crash, per the National Weather Service. The three survivors were being treated in Sioux Falls, S.D., according to the Washington Post.

Knudson said the NTSB was investigating the incident, "but inclement weather in the area is making travel to the site difficult," AP noted.

