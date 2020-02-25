29 mins ago - Politics & Policy

South Carolina paper The State backs Buttigieg for Democratic primary

Rebecca Falconer

Democratic presidential candidate and former South Bend Pete Buttigieg speaks at an event in Charleston, South Carolina on Monday. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

South Carolina newspaper The State endorsed former Southbend Mayor Pete Buttigieg on Monday night for the state's Democratic primary.

Why it matters: It's a welcome boost for Buttigieg ahead of Tuesday's Democratic debate in South Carolina and the state's primary on Saturday.

What they're saying: The paper noted that the eventual Democratic presidential nominee would face a "formidable general election opponent" in President Trump, "an incumbent armed with a strong economic record and a force of personality that has spawned a fiercely loyal base of supporters."

  • That required the Democrats to nominate "an energetic, disciplined candidate who can offer voters a powerful yet pragmatic vision of a better America" and bring Americans together "based on broad common ground — and not divide them along narrow interests," and Buttigieg is "the best person to meet these challenges."

Go deeper: What to know about the South Carolina Democratic debate

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper

Alexi McCammond

Biden to head straight to South Carolina ahead of New Hampshire results

Joe Biden campaigning in South Carolina in November. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Campaigns are already deploying staff, surrogates and even the candidates themselves to South Carolina to get a jump start on what many view as the most important of the early-voting states.

Driving the news: Joe Biden said that he will be skipping his New Hampshire primary night party to fly to South Carolina this evening, where he will address New Hampshires supporters via livestream as results roll in.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Feb 11, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Rebecca Falconer

What to know about the South Carolina Democratic debate

2020 candidates at the Nov. 20 Democratic debate in Atlanta. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

CBS anchors Gayle King and Norah O'Donnell will be the two main moderators for the upcoming Democratic debate in South Carolina, the network announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: The Feb. 25 debate in Charleston, South Carolina, is the final one before the South Carolina primary on Feb. 29 and Super Tuesday on March 3. The debate will run from 8-10 p.m. ET. It will air live on CBS, BET and Twitter, with the Congressional Black Caucus Institute joining CBS News as partners.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Feb 23, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Orion RummlerAlexi McCammondMargaret Talev

Biden targets Buttigieg on race

Biden, Buttigieg and Sanders debate in Sept. 2019 in Houston, Texas. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden released an attack ad on former Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg Saturday that disparaged Buttigieg for firing South Bend’s first black police chief, which Buttigieg claims he was pressured by federal prosecutors to do.

Driving the news: Democratic candidates held an extensive discussion on race in New Hampshire's debate on Friday. Buttigieg said he "took a lot of heat for discussing systemic racism" with his police department, and Biden said politicians should "stop taking the black community for granted."

Go deeperArrowFeb 8, 2020 - Politics & Policy