South Carolina paper The State backs Buttigieg for Democratic primary

South Carolina newspaper The State endorsed former Southbend Mayor Pete Buttigieg on Monday night for the state's Democratic primary.

Why it matters: It's a welcome boost for Buttigieg ahead of Tuesday's Democratic debate in South Carolina and the state's primary on Saturday.

What they're saying: The paper noted that the eventual Democratic presidential nominee would face a "formidable general election opponent" in President Trump, "an incumbent armed with a strong economic record and a force of personality that has spawned a fiercely loyal base of supporters."

That required the Democrats to nominate "an energetic, disciplined candidate who can offer voters a powerful yet pragmatic vision of a better America" and bring Americans together "based on broad common ground — and not divide them along narrow interests," and Buttigieg is "the best person to meet these challenges."

