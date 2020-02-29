1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

In photos: South Carolina casts its vote for the Democratic nominee

Orion Rummler

Former Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg greets supporters on Feb. 28. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The first southern U.S. state is picking a 2020 Democratic presidential nominee on Saturday, as South Carolina voters line up at polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST.

Why it matters, via Axios' Fadel Allassan: 61% of South Carolina's Democrats are black, and Saturday's primary is the first major test of African-American support for the candidates.

Pete Buttigieg attends a canvass kick-off event in Columbia, South Carolina on Feb. 29. Photo: Reuters/Eric Thayer
People walk past a polling station on Feb. 29 in Charleston, South Carolina. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images
A woman checks in with a poll worker before joining other voters at Mary Ford Elementary School in North Charleston, South Carolina on Feb. 29. Photo: Joshua Lott/AFP via Getty Images
A campaign event for former Vice President Joe Biden at Wofford University on Feb. 28. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images
A couple watch President Trump in an overflow lot during his Feb. 28 Keep America Great rally in North Charleston, South Carolina. Photo: Joshua Lott/AFP via Getty Images
A voter exits a polling station at Mary Ford Elementary School in North Charleston, South Carolina, on Feb. 29. Photo: Joshua Lott/AFP via Getty Images
Voters on Feb. 29 in Charleston, South Carolina. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Voters on Feb. 29 in Columbia, South Carolina. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images
A voter at the Charleston County Housing and Redevelopment Authority in Charleston, South Carolina on Feb. 29. Photo: Joshua Lott/AFP via Getty Images
Voters at the Charleston County Housing and Redevelopment Authority in Charleston, South Carolina on Feb. 29. Photo: Joshua Lott/AFP via Getty Images

Ursula Perano

In photos: The South Carolina Democratic debate

Former Vice President Joe Biden thinks and Sen. Amy Klobuchar listens while Tom Steyer makes a point at the tenth Democratic presidential debate Tuesday night. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images.

Candidates spoke past their allotted time, punched the air, talked over each other and at times looked into the camera and directly addressed the American public and Russian President Vladimir Putin at Tuesday night's Democratic presidential debate in South Carolina, the last before Saturday's primary and Super Tuesday a few days following.

Why it matters: South Carolina's contest on Saturday is a measure of African-American support for the 2020 contenders. It's the make-or-break state for former Vice President Joe Biden after he underperformed in the first three contests. It's also a chance to check Sen. Bernie Sanders' momentum, which has eaten into Biden's lead in the state and propelled Sanders to the front of the pack.

Orion Rummler

In photos: How countries struck by coronavirus celebrated Valentine's Day

A Hong Kong flower shop on Valentine's Day. There are 56 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Hong Kong as of Feb. 14. Photo: Miguel Candela/Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Across China and other countries with some of the highest confirmed cases of the coronavirus, people celebrated Valentine's Day as they would any other year: buying flowers and other gifts, attending weddings and spending time with loved ones.

Where it stands: COVID-19 has now killed at least 1,527 people and in mainland China infected nearly 66,497 people, a number the CDC believes is underreported. There are more than 500 cases in 27 other countries and territories.

Rebecca Falconer

In photos: Trump pays tribute to Gandhi before formal talks in India

President Trump reviews a guard of honour during a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan palace in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump's second and final day of his India visit struck a more formal tone than the pageantry of a day earlier that included a trip to the Taj Mahal and a mega-rally in his honor. But he took time out Tuesday to pay tribute to Indian independence icon Mahatma Gandhi at a memorial in New Delhi.

Why it matters: The countries are forging deeper ties as India’s location, size and economic growth make it the "obvious counterweight to China" for American policymakers.

