In photos: South Carolina casts its vote for the Democratic nominee

The first southern U.S. state is picking a 2020 Democratic presidential nominee on Saturday, as South Carolina voters line up at polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST.

Why it matters, via Axios' Fadel Allassan: 61% of South Carolina's Democrats are black, and Saturday's primary is the first major test of African-American support for the candidates.

Pete Buttigieg attends a canvass kick-off event in Columbia, South Carolina on Feb. 29. Photo: Reuters/Eric Thayer

People walk past a polling station on Feb. 29 in Charleston, South Carolina. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

A woman checks in with a poll worker before joining other voters at Mary Ford Elementary School in North Charleston, South Carolina on Feb. 29. Photo: Joshua Lott/AFP via Getty Images

A campaign event for former Vice President Joe Biden at Wofford University on Feb. 28. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

A couple watch President Trump in an overflow lot during his Feb. 28 Keep America Great rally in North Charleston, South Carolina. Photo: Joshua Lott/AFP via Getty Images

A voter exits a polling station at Mary Ford Elementary School in North Charleston, South Carolina, on Feb. 29. Photo: Joshua Lott/AFP via Getty Images

Voters on Feb. 29 in Charleston, South Carolina. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Voters on Feb. 29 in Columbia, South Carolina. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

A voter at the Charleston County Housing and Redevelopment Authority in Charleston, South Carolina on Feb. 29. Photo: Joshua Lott/AFP via Getty Images

Voters at the Charleston County Housing and Redevelopment Authority in Charleston, South Carolina on Feb. 29. Photo: Joshua Lott/AFP via Getty Images

