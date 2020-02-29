South Carolina exit polls: Climate change slips as top priority vs. Iowa, New Hampshire

South Carolina's Democratic primary voters were less likely to list climate change as a top issue compared to previous nominating contests, according to the AP's VoteCast exit polls.

The big picture: Health care, climate change and the economy have been the top 3 issues in each primary to this point.

Iowa's top 5 : Health care 37%, climate change 30%, economy 12%, foreign policy 8%, taxes 4%.

: Health care 37%, climate change 30%, economy 12%, foreign policy 8%, taxes 4%. New Hampshire's top 5: Health care 35%, climate change 33%, economy 11%, foreign policy 6%, immigration 4%.

Health care 35%, climate change 33%, economy 11%, foreign policy 6%, immigration 4%. South Carolina's top 5: Health care 37%, economy 22%, climate change 14%, race relations 9%, gun policy 7%.

What's next: Polls close at 7 p.m. EST.