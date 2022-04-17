Skip to main content
1 hour ago - World

Death toll rises to 443 after South African storm

Julia Shapero
Family members assist with clearing debris for members of the South African Police Services Search and Rescue Unit to conduct search efforts to locate ten people who are unaccounted for from the area of the KwaNdengezi township outside Durban on April 15, 2022 after their homes were swept away following the devastating rains and flooding. Photo: PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images

The death toll from a storm in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal province has reached 443, the province's premier said on Sunday.

Driving the news: Heavy rainfall in the region earlier this week led to flooding and mudslides, destroying infrastructure and killing hundreds. Sixty-three more people remain unaccounted for as of Sunday, said Sihle Zikalala, KwaZulu-Natal's premier.

What they're saying: "This is a moment of great adversity," Zikalala wrote on Facebook. "But this is also a moment where we need to summon our collective courage and turn this devastation into an opportunity to rebuild our province. It is a moment for the human spirit to triumph over adversity."

  • He added: "The people of KwaZulu-Natal will rise again from this mayhem. We are assured of this because KwaZulu-Natal has the whole nation behind it."

Our thought bubble, from Axios' Andrew Freedman: Studies have established that human-driven climate change is increasing the frequency and severity of heavy precipitation events worldwide.

