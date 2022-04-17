The death toll from a storm in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal province has reached 443, the province's premier said on Sunday.

Driving the news: Heavy rainfall in the region earlier this week led to flooding and mudslides, destroying infrastructure and killing hundreds. Sixty-three more people remain unaccounted for as of Sunday, said Sihle Zikalala, KwaZulu-Natal's premier.

What they're saying: "This is a moment of great adversity," Zikalala wrote on Facebook. "But this is also a moment where we need to summon our collective courage and turn this devastation into an opportunity to rebuild our province. It is a moment for the human spirit to triumph over adversity."

He added: "The people of KwaZulu-Natal will rise again from this mayhem. We are assured of this because KwaZulu-Natal has the whole nation behind it."

Our thought bubble, from Axios' Andrew Freedman: Studies have established that human-driven climate change is increasing the frequency and severity of heavy precipitation events worldwide.