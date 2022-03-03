Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Sony Pictures Television is acquiring a majority stake in unscripted TV producer Industrial Media in a deal that values the company at $350 million.

Why it matters: This will give Sony a big presence in the reality programming space.

SPT is primarily known for scripted shows and popular games shows like "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune."

Industrial Media produces around 100 reality TV shows, including "So You Think You Can Dance?", "Indian Matchmaking" and TLC's "90 Day Fiance" franchise. It co-produces "American Idol" with Fremantle.

Details: Industrial Media founder Eli Holzman will join SPT as president of nonfiction entertainment.

Holzman’s longtime producing partner, Industrial Media President Aaron Saidman, will join SPT as co-president of nonfiction entertainment.

SPT will form a new game show division led by Suzanne Prete.

After the deal closes, Holly Jacobs, SPT’s executive vice president of alternative and syndicated programming, will leave the studio. She will segue into a producing deal with Sony.

Catch up quick: Industrial Media was formed in 2018 when Holzman's The Intellectual Property Corp merged with Core Media.

Industrial Media includes the following production companies: 19 Entertainment, B17 Entertainment, House of NonFiction, Sharp Entertainment, The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), This Machine Filmworks, This Radicle Act, and Trilogy Films.

Holzman had also remained CEO of IPC.

Investors in Industrial Media included Crestview Partners, BlackRock and United Talent Agency.

“We set out to grow Industrial Media into a preeminent television production entity," Crestview Partners’ Co-President Brian Cassidy, BlackRock’s director Jeff Gordon, and UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer said in a joint statement. "Sony is the perfect home for Industrial Media and we look forward to seeing it continue to flourish."

What's next: Along with Lionsgate, SPT's parent company Sony Pictures Entertainment has long been seen as an acquisition target. This could make them more attractive to a potential buyer.