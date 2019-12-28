Rush hour explosion kills 76 in Somalia

A large explosion in Somalia's capital city, Mogadishu, has killed 76 people and injured at least 90 civilians on Saturday morning, The Washington Post reports.

The state of play: The attack appears to have targeted morning rush hour traffic near a tax collection center, the Post notes. Mogadishu Mayor Omar Mohamud said mostly students have been hurt in the attack. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but al-Qaeda-affiliated Islamist militia al-Shabab regularly attacks the government institutions in Somalia, the Post writes.

Go deeper: Hotel attack in Somalia leaves more than 20 dead