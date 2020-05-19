55 mins ago - Economy & Business

SoftBank reportedly looking to sell $20 billion of T-Mobile shares

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

SoftBank Group reportedly is seeking to sell around $20 billion worth of shares in T-Mobile US, which it acquired via T-Mobile's recently closed merger with Sprint. One buyer is expected to be Germany's Deutsche Telekom, which currently holds a 43.6% stake in T-Mobile US.

Why it matters: This could give Deutsche Telekom a majority stake in America's second-largest mobile carrier (depending on how you crunch the numbers), and give SoftBank some much-needed liquidity.

  • So, this happened: SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son compared himself to both Jesus and the Beatles, during an investor call, in terms of initially being misunderstood and eventually finding redemption.
  • The bottom line: "News of the sale comes on the same day that SoftBank reported $13 billion in total annual losses for its main business with $18 billion in losses for its massive venture arm, the Vision Fund." ⁠— Lauren Feiner, CNBC

Editor's note: The headline in this story has been corrected to show that the correct figure is $20 billion, not $20 million.

SoftBank Vision Fund lost $18 billion in the last year

SoftBank Group Chairman Masayoshi Son, February 12, 2020. Photo: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

SoftBank Vision Fund posted a nearly $18 billion operating loss for the fiscal year ended on March 31, with almost $10 billion related to WeWork and Uber.

By the numbers: SoftBank Chairman Masayoshi Son said during an earnings presentation that, while he expects about 15 of the Vision Fund's 88 companies to go bankrupt, another 15 will be successful and make up for the failures and otherwise lackluster portfolio performance.

Mnuchin, Powell to be grilled by Congress over small business loans

Mnuchin (L) and Powell at the IMF and World Bank Fall Meetings on Oct. 17, 2019 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Small business loan recipients, or at least their lawyers, will be glued to their laptop monitors today, as both Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Fed Chair Jay Powell testify "in front" of the Senate Banking Committee.

On the grill: Expect lots of questions about PPP, in terms of application, effectiveness, and possible changes.

DOJ and Apple reignite dispute over encryption

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

The long-simmering debate over encryption has come to a boil once more, as Attorney General Bill Barr again attacked Apple on the issue and a leading Senate encryption critic now has law enforcement looking to get into his own device. 

The big picture: Although they're not viable in all cases, there are a number of ways for law enforcement to get suspects' data. That, however, hasn't stopped pressure on companies like Apple to build backdoors to let law enforcement access encrypted devices.

