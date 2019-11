The backdrop: SoftBank announced in July that it had $108 billion in commitments for Vision Fund 2 but, as we reported at the time, those weren't really commitments. They were non-binding memorandums of understanding.

There's an FT report that SoftBank will insist on stronger governance controls at portfolio companies, although that feels like a pretty empty threat.

Would SoftBank really deny follow-on funds to an existing investment in need, thus threatening existing value?

And given its demonstrated willingness to turn on a founding CEO, how would it sell this to prospective investees?

Maybe it's just a Saudi sales pitch.

The bottom line: Vision Fund is larger than all Silicon Valley venture capital funds put together, so the existence/disappearance of Vision Fund 2 will have an earthquake-like impact on the future funding environment.

