SoFi acquires payments platform Galileo for $1.2 billion

Dan Primack

Photo: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

SoFi, a personal finance company most recently valued at $4.8 billion, agreed to buy Galileo, a Salt Lake City-based financial services API and payments platform, for $1.2 billion in stock and cash.

Why it matters: This reflects how SoFi has expanded far beyond its student loan refinancing roots, and also how fintech remains relatively immune to the pandemic's economic impact.

Details: Multiple reports are that SoFi financed the deal via $875 million in equity, $75 million in cash, and $275 million in debt.

  • ROI: Galileo last year announced a $77 million Series A round led by Accel, but was founded in 2000 and previously raised from such firms as Mercato Partners and Kickstart Seed Fund.

The bottom line: "The acquisition will, in theory, give SoFi leverage over the likes of Robinhood and Chime, which compete with SoFi, since they depend on Galileo for day-to-day operations. Among the services Galileo provides are account setup, funding, direct deposit, early paycheck direct deposit, and bill pay." — Jeff John Roberts, Fortune

Kia Kokalitcheva

Airbnb raises $1 billion to weather the coronavirus crisis

Photo illustration: Axios Visuals

Airbnb has raised $1 billion in debt and equity from Silver Lake and Sixth Street Partners.

Why it matters: Airbnb, like the rest of the travel industry, has taken a major business hit as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The company recently halted all marketing spend and froze hiring. Questions also remain about its plans to go public this year.

Ursula Perano

Americans without IRS direct deposit may not receive stimulus checks for months

Trump at the stimulus bill signing. Photo: Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images

Coronavirus stimulus payments will begin to be distributed in mid-April, but Americans without direct deposit accounts set up with the IRS may not receive checks until August, according to a House Ways and Means Committee memo first reported by CNN and confirmed by Axios.

Why it matters: The IRS estimates that only about 70 million of the roughly 150 million Americans eligible for the payments have direct deposit information on file, according to CNN.

Kia Kokalitcheva

Via raises $200 million from Fiat Chrysler owner Exor

Photo: Via

Via, a transportation software company best-known for its carpool service in New York City, has raised $200 million in Series E funding led by Exor, a holding company whose portfolio includes Fiat Chrysler. The company' valuation more than doubled since its last round to $2.25 billion.

Why it matters: It’s remarkable that the company was able to get this deal despite the coronavirus pandemic severely reducing demand for ride-hailing and public transit.

