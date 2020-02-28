Social Capital files for two more blank check company IPOs
Photo: Scott Heins/Getty Images
VC firm Social Capital has filed to take public two more special purpose acquisition corporations ("blank check companies"), aiming to raise at least $300 million and $600 million respectively, according to new SEC filings.
Why it matters: Social Capital and partner Hedosophia first executed this unusual move a couple of years ago, culminating with the vehicle's acquisition of Virgin Galactic last year, taking the private space exploration company public at a valuation of about $1.5 billion.
