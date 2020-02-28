1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Social Capital files for two more blank check company IPOs

Kia Kokalitcheva

Photo: Scott Heins/Getty Images

VC firm Social Capital has filed to take public two more special purpose acquisition corporations ("blank check companies"), aiming to raise at least $300 million and $600 million respectively, according to new SEC filings.

Why it matters: Social Capital and partner Hedosophia first executed this unusual move a couple of years ago, culminating with the vehicle's acquisition of Virgin Galactic last year, taking the private space exploration company public at a valuation of about $1.5 billion.

Ex Glu Mobile CEO has a blank check company

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

While many tech companies are still apprehensive about going public and all the scrutiny that comes with that, ex-Glu Mobile CEO Niccolo de Masi just listed a special purpose acquisition corporation (SPAC) on the New York Stock Exchange, raising $200 million.

What’s next: De Masi, along with co-sponsor and former EMC executive Harry You, wants to create the next great mobile app-focused public company via this vehicle, he tells Axios. Think of it as Match Group, but for a different app category.

Feb 21, 2020 - Economy & Business
Miriam Kramer

Space tourism gets ready for launch

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Multiple space tourism companies are aiming to send their first customers to the edge of space before the end of this year.

Why it matters: Right now, most revenue in the space industry is tied up in government contracts, but experts say the maturing industry will need tourism to grow into the $1 trillion economy some predict it could be.

Feb 25, 2020 - Science
Ben Geman

AI energy startup Worlds snags Chevron and Petronas as backers

Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

An AI company with energy applications is emerging from stealth mode with $10 million from backers including VC arms of Chevron and the Malaysian oil giant Petronas.

Driving the news: Worlds, a spatial AI company being spun out of the firm Hypergiant Sensory Sciences, announced the Series A funding led by Align Capital.

Feb 6, 2020 - Energy & Environment