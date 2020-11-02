Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

The push to bring a Super League to Europe

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Reports of a European Super League have surfaced yet again, marking the latest development in a three-decade fight to wring the best competition — and the most money — out of the continent's best clubs.

Why it matters: Such a league would become the most valuable soccer property aside from the World Cup, but its departure from Europe's promotion-relegation structure would fly in the face of a tradition most are unwilling to give up.

Details: Europe's wealthiest clubs have long sought a better way to monetize their global popularity. The Super League would pit them against each other on a regular basis, or at least a more regular basis than the Champions League offers.

  • Arguments for: Money and competition, which are inextricably linked. A constant stream of elite clubs facing off would be catnip for fans, making it attractive to investors and broadcasters, too.
  • Arguments against: What happens to the dozens of teams across Europe who fail to make the cut? How about the leagues, now stripped of their best teams? Plus, could part of the Champions League's allure be in its rarity?

The big picture: For this to occur, you'd realistically need three things — investors, more clubs publicly supporting the idea and FIFA's stamp of approval.

  • Investors: There's no question that a Super League would make money, so attracting investors is by far the easiest piece of this puzzle. In fact, JPMorgan Chase has already been mentioned as a possible backer.
  • Public support: Real Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester United are rumored to be driving this idea, and Barcelona agreed to join, according to now-former president, Josep Maria Bartomeu. But unless more clubs start publicly backing the concept, it won't gain the momentum needed to make it a reality.
  • FIFA's approval: This is the trickiest of the three, given how much power FIFA has over global soccer. Their sign-off isn't required, but going rogue without their support would be insane.

The bottom line: If a European Super League is ever going to happen, now might be the time, given the financial stress and chaos created by the pandemic. But the concept still faces hurdles that could make it infeasible regardless.

Go deeper: The lessons of the Pirate League (NYT)

Kendall Baker, author of Sports
24 mins ago - Sports

The third coronavirus wave means even more sports uncertainty

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

America's pro sports leagues sputtered back to life in 2020 with bubbles, comprehensive testing programs and a host of other changes that still seem unimaginable after the fact.

The state of play: The leagues succeeded because they have enormous wealth and were operating mostly in "salvage the season" mode — but now comes the hard part: Figuring out how to do it again — this time from an even worse financial position and amid a third coronavirus wave.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
32 mins ago - Economy & Business

The unemployment crisis hiding in plain sight

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The fourth quarter is a major inflection point. The U.S. economy is moving out of its bounce-back recovery from the coronavirus depression and could be returning to slower growth and recovery or it could be moving toward a recession.

The state of play: We are about to see a second wave of job losses — this one more likely to permanently push millions out of the labor force, lower wages and leave long-lasting scars on the economy.

Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Politics: Trump suggests he may fire Fauci if re-elected president — Trump COVID adviser Scott Atlas apologizes for appearing on Russian state television.
  2. Health: 18 states set single-day coronavirus case records last weekThanksgiving will be COVID "inflection point," former FDA commissioner says.
  3. World: Restrictions grow across Europe.
