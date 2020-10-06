2 hours ago - Sports

How PBS introduced soccer to America

Kendall Baker, author of Sports
Photos: Getty Images; Graphic: Andrew Witherspoon, Aïda Amer/Axios

The Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), which has given us gems like "Sesame Street," "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood," "Barney and Friends," "Reading Rainbow," and "Clifford the Big Red Dog," turned 50 on Sunday.

One fun thing: PBS co-broadcast (with ABC) the 1982 World Cup Final between Italy and West Germany, which marked the first time a live World Cup match ever aired in the U.S.

  • Calling the action was Toby Charles, the host of "Soccer Made in Germany," a weekly one-hour highlight show that ran on PBS from 1976 to 1988.
  • As one of the only soccer shows on American TV at the time, Charles' weekly program also helped popularize the women's game with highlights of the 1981 World Cup in Frankfurt.

"Yes, the production values were very quaint, even for the time (this was public broadcasting, after all). And yes, the highlights were often several weeks late. But for many Americans, 'Soccer Made In Germany' was their first taste of the beautiful game on television — or at all." — Paste Magazine

Go deeper

Sara FischerAïda AmerAndrew Witherspoon
Oct 4, 2020 - Economy & Business

PBS turns 50

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios; Photos: Getty Images

Amid a global pandemic and an election year, PBS, the public broadcaster turning 50 on Sunday, faces its most transformative period yet.

The big picture: While PBS is best known for shows like "Sesame Street" and "Downton Abbey," its legacy also includes innovations in technology, like creating closed captioning to make TV accessible to the deaf, and pioneering diversity in television.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Hans Nichols
24 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Michelle Obama on Trump's actions in office: "Yes, it is racist."

Michelle Obama is making her closing argument for Joe Biden this morning, arguing that President Trump has mismanaged the pandemic while "stoking fears about Black and Brown Americans."

The big picture: In a video message, the former first lady, who remains wildly popular in the Democratic party, testifies to Biden's personal qualities while sharply criticizing Trump's handling of the racial unrest that has been roiling the country. .

  • Trump is "lying about how minorities will destroy the suburbs… whipping up violence and intimidation," Obama said.
  • "So what the president is doing is, once again, patently false… it’s morally wrong… and yes, it is racist. But that doesn’t mean it won’t work." 

Why it matters: Michelle motivates voters across the Democratic party and was a cut above other speakers at the Democratic convention in August, generating 5 times as much social interaction than any other speaker, including former president Barack Obama, according to Axios' Neal Rothchild.

Flashback: In late August, Obama said that there was "systemic racism" coming from both the White House and elsewhere in the country, when she addressed the racial unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

What she's saying: On the pandemic, Obama said "it didn’t have to be like this," and claimed that "so many other countries aren’t experiencing this level of extended suffering and uncertainty."

  • She called Trump "a man who knew how deadly this virus is, but who lied to us, and told us it would just disappear… who, in the greatest crisis of our lifetimes, doubled down on division and resentment…"
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8 a.m. ET: 35,527,480 — Total deaths: 1,044,882 — Total recoveries: 24,783,272Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8 a.m. ET: 7,459,102 — Total deaths: 210,196 — Total recoveries: 2,935,142 — Total tests: 108,831,227Map.
  3. Politics: Trump, still infected with the coronavirus, says: "Maybe I'm immune" — Biden "wasn't surprised Trump got coronavirus" — Trumpworld coronavirus tracker.
  4. Health: CDC acknowledges airborne COVID-19 spreadThe coronavirus is in control.
  5. Business: Regal Cinemas to temporarily close all theatersMarkets are unfazed by Trump uncertainty — Long-term unemployment's V-shaped bounce.
  6. 🎧 Podcast: The turning point: Coronavirus hits the White House.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow

Get Axios AM in your inbox

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!