The U.S. women’s national soccer team (USWNT) are ready to settle their pay dispute with the sport's American governing body in court, after mediation talks between the 2 sides broke down Wednesday, the Washington Post reports.

The big picture: The talks between USWNT players and the U.S. Soccer Federation were an effort to settle their gender-discrimination lawsuit, the Wall Street Journal notes.

What they're saying: USSF spokesman Neil Buethe said in a statement issued to news outlets the counsel for the 2019 Women's World Cup champions "took an aggressive and ultimately unproductive approach that follows months of presenting misleading information to the public in an effort to perpetuate confusion."

