Will Ferrell and Alec Baldwin returned to "Saturday Night Live" to take up the roles of Ambassador Gordon Sondland and President Trump in the cold open, which tackled the latest dramatic moments from the impeachment inquiry.

Highlights: In the sketch, Baldwin's Trump denies any quid pro quo took place with Ukraine, saying: "Any quid after that is on them. That’s how it works. .. Besides, I don’t know this Ambassador Sondland guy. That’s fake news."