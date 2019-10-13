"SNL" skewers 2020 Democrats' CNN town hall in cold open

"Saturday Night Live" skewered 2020 Democratic candidates' CNN town hall on LGBTQ issues for the show's cold open — with a little help from Emmy Award-winning actor Billy Porter.

The big picture: "Hamilton" creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda also made a cameo as former HUD secretary Julián Castro, and Hollywood heavyweight Woody Harrelson returned as former Vice President Joe Biden, where he delivered the line, "The vast majority of people in America are not homophobic; they’re just scared of gay people."