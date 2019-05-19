Leslie Jones in the "Saturday Night Live" season finale tore into conservative states that are spearheading restrictive abortion laws — while dressed as a handmaid for the "Weekend Update" segment.

Details: The SNL regular displayed a T-shirt stating "MINE" with an arrow pointing downward, and she labeled the anti-abortion drive a "war on women." Jones told those affected by the ban that she and other women "got your back." She addressed the 25 white men who voted for Alabama's abortion bill and declared, "You can't tell me what to do with my body."