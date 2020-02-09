"SNL": Jason Sudeikis and Larry David return to skewer Democratic debate

The latest "Saturday Night Live" cold open saw several guest stars return to parody Friday's Democratic debate in New Hampshire.

Details: The "SNL" Democratic debate saw Larry David's Sen. Bernie Sanders take on Jason Sudeikis' Joe Biden and Rachel Dratch's Sen. Amy Klobuchar and regular cast members out at the debate. They also took aim at the Iowa caucus app problems — which David's Sanders branded a "mess" before saying he had an "idea for an app": " It's called no apps."

