29 mins ago

"SNL": Jason Sudeikis and Larry David return to skewer Democratic debate

Rebecca Falconer

Larry David as Sen. Bernie Sanders on "Saturday Night Live." Photo: NBC screenshot

The latest "Saturday Night Live" cold open saw several guest stars return to parody Friday's Democratic debate in New Hampshire.

Details: The "SNL" Democratic debate saw Larry David's Sen. Bernie Sanders take on Jason Sudeikis' Joe Biden and Rachel Dratch's Sen. Amy Klobuchar and regular cast members out at the debate. They also took aim at the Iowa caucus app problems — which David's Sanders branded a "mess" before saying he had an "idea for an app": " It's called no apps."

Go deeper: 4 key takeaways from the Democratic debate in New Hampshire

Marisa Fernandez

Andrew Yang qualifies for February debates

Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

The next Democratic debate scheduled for Feb. 7 will fall after the Iowa caucuses, four days before the New Hampshire primary, ABC News reports.

The latest: Andrew Yang on Jan. 26 became the seventh Democrat to qualify for the February debate after polling above 5% in UNH/CNN's New Hampshire survey, his fourth qualifying poll.

Updated Jan 26, 2020
Zachary Basu

4 key takeaways from the Democratic debate in New Hampshire

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The attacks grew more direct and the fault lines more defined Friday night at the eighth Democratic debate, as candidates looked to either capitalize on their Iowa momentum or stop the bleeding four days before New Hampshire primary.

Why it matters: Pete Buttigieg has the chance to make a huge statement if he can pull off a victory in New Hampshire, a state that his fellow Iowa frontrunner Bernie Sanders won in a landslide in 2016. Joe Biden, meanwhile, seemed ready to concede at the outset of the debate: "I took a hit in Iowa, and I’ll probably take one here."

Feb 8, 2020
Orion Rummler

DNC offers low-tier candidates a shot at qualifying for Feb debate

The seventh Democratic debate on Jan. 14. Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

The next Democratic debate offers candidates left behind by increasingly difficult Democratic National Committee rules the chance to get back on stage, New York Times' Maggie Astor writes.

Why it matters: The DNC's new rule, which allows candidates to qualify for the Feb. 7 debate by gaining just one pledged delegate from the Iowa caucuses, could land candidates like Andrew Yang back in the mix and, possibly for the first time, Michael Bloomberg.

Jan 19, 2020