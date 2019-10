Former "Saturday Night Live" cast member Darrell Hammond reprised his role as former President Clinton as he joined Alec Baldwin's President Trump at a rally in the "SNL" cold open.

Why it matters: Hammond played Trump on the NBC show until he was replaced by Baldwin during the 2016 presidential campaign. Hammond told the Washington Post in 2017 he was "in shock" and "started crying" when told of the change. But all that seems behind him as he put in a star-turn as Clinton in Saturday's show.