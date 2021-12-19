Sign up for our daily briefing

SNL airs pre-taped sketches without audience due to COVID fears

"Saturday Night Live" Host Paul Rudd, musical guest Charli XCX and cast member Ego Nwodim during a promo. Photo: Rosalind OConnor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"Saturday Night Live" aired with a limited cast and crew, no live audience and pretaped sketches, citing a "recent spike" of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Why it matters: For the first time in the show's history, producers scrapped their plans for the live taping and sent most cast members home just hours before it was supposed to air, per Washington Post. It comes amid a surge in COVID cases in New York City, largely driven by the Omnicron variant.

  • The show was produced remotely to curb the spread of the virus, according to NBC.

What they're saying: "Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight’s taping of “Saturday Night Live," the show said in a statement.

  • The "show will have limited cast and crew," it continued.

Erin Doherty
18 hours ago - Health

WHO: Omicron cases doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in places with local spread

People wear face masks as they walk in a pedestrian street in the city of Cologne, Germany, on Dec. 18. Photo: Ina FassBender/AFP

The Omicron variant has been detected in 89 countries and has a "substantial growth advantage" over the Delta variant, the World Health Organization announced.

State of play: COVID-19 cases detected with the newest variant are doubling every 1.5 to 3 days in areas where there is community spread, WHO said.

Axios
Updated 15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Health: COVID-19 deaths among pregnant people surged amid Delta, CDC data show — COVID testing site lines spike ahead of holidays — Federal appeals court reinstates Biden's vaccine mandate for large companies
  2. Vaccines: Report: CDC overcounts millions of vaccinations — Study: J&J vaccine provides little or no protection against Omicron
  3. States: Broadway cancels performances due to COVID cases — Ohio National Guard dispatched to hospitals as COVID cases surge— New Orleans implements indoor vaccine mandate for kids 5 and up
  4. World: WHO: Omicron cases doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in places with local spread — Europe tightens COVID restrictions as Omicron spreads — The UK's Omicron warning for America — Canada to reimpose COVID testing requirement for travelers — EU official: Omicron expected to be dominant variant by mid-January.
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Erin Doherty
22 hours ago - Health

Europe tightens COVID restrictions as Omicron spreads

Participants in a demonstration against the coronavirus measures walk past a counter-demonstration in Lower Saxony, Osnabrück on Dec. 18. Photo: Lino Mirgeler/picture alliance via Getty Images

Tighter COVID-19 restrictions are returning in countries across Europe as case counts are on the rise from the quickly spreading and highly transmissible Omicron variant.

Driving the news: Netherlands on Saturday announced a nationwide lockdown effective on Sunday, and all non-essential stores, bars and restaurants will be closed until Jan. 14, AP reports.

