"SNL" cold open recreates vice presidential debate's viral fly moment

The "Saturday Night Live" cold open recreated the viral vice presidential debate moments Sen. Kamala Harris said "I'm speaking" and when the fly landed on Vice President Mike Pence's head, but with a couple of twists.

Details: In the "SNL" reimagination, Beck Bennett's Pence faced two flies: Jim Carrey as Joe Biden chaneled Jeff Goldblum in the 1980s sci-fi movie "The Fly" to transform into the insect in order to help Maya Rudolph's Harris.

He was joined by another fly, "SNL" regular Kenan Thompson, who shared he was the reincarnation of the late former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain.

Of note: Actor-comedian Bill Burr made his "SNL" debut as host and musician Jack White paid tribute on the show to music great Eddie Van Halen, who died last week.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more details from the show.