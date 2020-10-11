Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

"SNL" cold open recreates vice presidential debate's viral fly moment

A screenshot of Maya Rudolph as Sen. Kamala Harris and Beck Beckett as Vice President Mike Pence on "Saturday Night Live." Photo: NBC

The "Saturday Night Live" cold open recreated the viral vice presidential debate moments Sen. Kamala Harris said "I'm speaking" and when the fly landed on Vice President Mike Pence's head, but with a couple of twists.

Details: In the "SNL" reimagination, Beck Bennett's Pence faced two flies: Jim Carrey as Joe Biden chaneled Jeff Goldblum in the 1980s sci-fi movie "The Fly" to transform into the insect in order to help Maya Rudolph's Harris.

Of note: Actor-comedian Bill Burr made his "SNL" debut as host and musician Jack White paid tribute on the show to music great Eddie Van Halen, who died last week.

Go deeper: SurveyMonkey poll: VP debate was actually pretty good

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more details from the show.

