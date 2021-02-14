Sign up for our daily briefing

"SNL" cold open parodies Trump's Senate acquittal

A screenshot of Kate McKinnon as Sen. Lyndsey Graham and Aidy Bryant as Sen. Ted Cruz in the "SNL" cold open on Saturday. Photo: NBC

The latest "Saturday Night Live" cold open skewered former President Trump's acquittal — hours after the Senate vote.

The big picture: Kate McKinnon as Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) appeared on the "SNL" version of Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to declare the result was "a great day for 30% of America," adding that "just because the rioters were yelling "fight for Trump" during the Jan. 6 insurrection, "doesn't mean that they meant Donald Trump."

A tweet previously embedded here has been deleted or was tweeted from an account that has been suspended or deleted.
  • Actor-director Regina King hosted the show, while Nathaniel Rateliff was this week's musical guest.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated Feb 12, 2021 - Politics & Policy

The daily highlights from Trump's 2nd Senate impeachment trial

Trucks with LED screens displaying anti-Trump messages in front of the Capitol. Photo: Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Donald Trump's legal team will focus entirely on process on day four of the former president's impeachment trial, seeking to wrap up the proceedings as soon as possible given the beating they’re taking from the media and the strength of the Democrats’ presentation.

The big picture: Trump is unlikely to be convicted on the House's single charge of "incitement of insurrection," as only a handful of Republicans have signaled their intention to vote against the party's most popular figure. But the House managers' presentation of chilling, never-before-seen security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol assault may make that vote more difficult.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Updated 9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The Senate acquits Trump

Photo by congress.gov via Getty Images

The Senate failed to reach the two-thirds majority necessary to convict former President Trump on charges of high crimes and misdemeanors, with a final vote of 57-43 cementing his acquittal.

Why it matters: Seven Senate Republicans voted ‘guilty,’ the most bipartisan margin in favor of conviction in history.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Ursula PeranoAlayna Treene
Updated 14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Senate votes to call witnesses in Trump impeachment trial

Photo: Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images

The Senate voted 55-45 on Saturday in favor of calling witnesses in former President Trump's second impeachment trial after three days of presentations from House Democrats and Trump's defense team. Five Republicans voted with Democrats to call witnesses.

The state of play: The vote opens up new possibilities for Democrats to strengthen their case, which alleges that Trump incited an insurrection on Jan 6. Witnesses were not called in Trump's first impeachment trial, but Republicans held the Senate majority at that time.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow