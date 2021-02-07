Sign up for our daily briefing

"SNL" cold open tackles the Super Bowl

A screenshot of Aidy Bryant on "Saturday Night Live." Photo: NBC

The latest "Saturday Night Live" cold open steered clear of D.C. politics to parody the Super Bowl, ahead of Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs — with Aidy Bryant playing both coaches.

The big picture: The "SNL" regular as Chiefs coach Andy Reid revealed their strategy was to "pass it, and then we're gonna run it and when they have the ball, we're gonna stop it." Then as Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians, Bryant revealed a strikingly familiar game plan. The show also skewered firms that take political stands in their Super Bowl commercials.

A tweet previously embedded here has been deleted or was tweeted from an account that has been suspended or deleted.
  • Actor Dan Levy hosted the show, with his is father and fellow "Schitt’s Creek" co-creator and co-star Eugene Levy making an appearance. Pheobe Bridgers was the musical guest.

Go deeper: Super Bowl advertising is going to look a lot different this year

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more details from the sketch.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
18 hours ago - Economy & Business

Super Bowl advertising is going to look a lot different this year

Screen shot from Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's Super Bowl ad via YouTube

The big game, happening for the first time in history without many fans in the stadium, will feature spots with socially-distanced characters, and people staying home.

Why it matters: While some ads will try to be light, the gravity of the pandemic will still be felt.

Rebecca Falconer
2 hours ago - World

In photos: Myanmar protesters hold massive rally despite internet ban

A protester holds up a sign calling for the release of detained Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon Feb. 7. Photo: Ye Aung Thu/AFP via Getty Images

Tens of thousands of protesters turned out in cities across Myanmar Sunday for a second day of demonstrations against the military coup despite the internet being shut down, per Reuters.

The big picture: Myanmar's army declared a one-year state of emergency after seizing power and detaining leader Aung San Suu Kyi last Monday. Monitoring group NetBlocks Internet Observatory said a nationwide internet blackout that began Saturday was continuing.

Axios
Updated 8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Health: How COVID is disrupting the drug supply chain — Coronavirus cases are falling all across the country.
  2. Vaccine: Pentagon to deploy over 1,000 troops to support mass vaccination sites.
  3. Politics: Both chambers pass budget resolution, paving the way for Biden's relief plan.
  4. Education: Daily school attendance falls amid pandemic.
  5. Economy: The Trump-COVID jobs legacy.
  6. States Supreme Court rules California can't ban indoor worship, but can keep 25% cap.
  7. World: China approves Sinovac vaccine, its second shot for general public use.
