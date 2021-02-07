Sign up for our daily briefing
A screenshot of Aidy Bryant on "Saturday Night Live." Photo: NBC
The latest "Saturday Night Live" cold open steered clear of D.C. politics to parody the Super Bowl, ahead of Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs — with Aidy Bryant playing both coaches.
The big picture: The "SNL" regular as Chiefs coach Andy Reid revealed their strategy was to "pass it, and then we're gonna run it and when they have the ball, we're gonna stop it." Then as Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians, Bryant revealed a strikingly familiar game plan. The show also skewered firms that take political stands in their Super Bowl commercials.
- Actor Dan Levy hosted the show, with his is father and fellow "Schitt’s Creek" co-creator and co-star Eugene Levy making an appearance. Pheobe Bridgers was the musical guest.
Editor's note: This article has been updated with more details from the sketch.