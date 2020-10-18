"SNL" cold open tackles dueling Trump and Biden town halls

Alec Baldwin and Jim Carrey were back on "Saturday Night Live," as the cold open skewered President Trump and Joe Biden's rival town halls this week by switching between the NBC and ABC broadcasts.

The big picture: The "SNL" spoof saw Mikey Day as ABC's George Stephanopoulos at the Democrat's town hall asked Carrey's Biden, "Are you ready for softball questions for folks who are already voting for you?" In the NBC reimagination, Kate McKinnon's Savannah Guthrie asked about the president's coronavirus diagnosis. "My doctors say my lung is beautiful," Baldwin's Trump said.

The show was being hosted by Issa Rae, with Justin Bieber as the musical guest.

