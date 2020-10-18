21 mins ago - Politics & Policy

"SNL" cold open tackles dueling Trump and Biden town halls

A screenshot of Alec Baldwin as President Trump and Kate McKinnon as Savannah Guthrie on "Saturday Night Live." Photo: NBC

Alec Baldwin and Jim Carrey were back on "Saturday Night Live," as the cold open skewered President Trump and Joe Biden's rival town halls this week by switching between the NBC and ABC broadcasts.

The big picture: The "SNL" spoof saw Mikey Day as ABC's George Stephanopoulos at the Democrat's town hall asked Carrey's Biden, "Are you ready for softball questions for folks who are already voting for you?" In the NBC reimagination, Kate McKinnon's Savannah Guthrie asked about the president's coronavirus diagnosis. "My doctors say my lung is beautiful," Baldwin's Trump said.

  • The show was being hosted by Issa Rae, with Justin Bieber as the musical guest.

Go deeper: Biden changes channel on "Trump Show"

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper

Mike AllenSara Fischer
12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden changes channel on "Trump Show"

Joe Biden checks out a classic car at the end of a voter mobilization event at the Michigan State Fairgrounds in Novi, Mich., yesterday. Photo: Tom Brenner/Reuters

Joe Biden not only crushed President Trump in ratings for their head-to-head town halls, Biden was a bigger draw for an earlier pairing of network town halls.

By the numbers: Biden had a bigger combined audience for town halls on ABC + NBC than Trump did for his ABC and NBC town halls. Biden drew 20.8 million for the two town halls combined, while Trump had 17.3 million.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
Oct 16, 2020 - Politics & Policy

ABC's Biden town hall draws more viewers than NBC's Trump event

Getty Images

ABC's live town hall event with Joe Biden Thursday night drew 14.1 million viewers, surpassing the final Nielsen ratings for NBC's town hall with President Trump, which was aired across NBC, MSNBC and CNBC and drew 13.5 million viewers in the same hour.

Why it matters: The president's lively hour-long town hall, moderated by Savannah Guthrie, was expected to trounce Biden's more calm, policy-focused hour and a half town hall event moderated by ABC's George Stephanopoulos.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Mike AllenMargaret Talev
Oct 16, 2020 - Politics & Policy

America's split screen

Photo: Evan Vucci/AP

Tonight's dueling town halls were like a choose-your-own-ending book, letting us peer into the future and see what the two election outcomes would be like.

The big picture: The contrast reflects one of the big questions about Trump that's before Americans as they vote — Are you captivated, or are you exhausted?

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

Get Axios AM in your inbox

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!