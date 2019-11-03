Stories

"SNL" cold open takes aim at Elizabeth Warren and Medicare for All

"SNL" star Kate McKinnon as Elizabeth Warren in Saturday night's cold open.
The "Saturday Night Live" cold open placed Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren and her "Medicare for All" center stage in its latest cold open.

Details: Before she got on to that, "SNL" star Kate McKinnon's Warren began acknowledged that former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke had dropped out of the 2020 race.

  • "Thank you so much for running a great campaign and for sticking around long enough to call me 'punitive,'" she said. "That was so bad-ass. Let me know how my dust tastes, all right?"
Saturday Night Live