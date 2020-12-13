Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Coronavirus vaccine gets the "SNL" cold open treatment

A screenshot of the latest "SNL" cold open. Photo: NBC

The latest "Saturday Night Live" cold open tackled the FDA's authorization of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine a day earlier.

Details: Beck Bennett as CNN's Wolf Blitzer noted it's "like the PS5: everybody wants it, nobody can get it, and if you're rich you already got it like a month ago" before introducing the White House coronavirus task force's Anthony Fauci (Kate McKinnon) and Deborah Birx (Heidi Gardner).

  • The show was being hosted by actor Timothée Chalamet, with music from Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band.

Flashback: Anthony Fauci praises "classy" Brad Pitt's "SNL" portrayal of him

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

In photos: Protesters clash in D.C. and Washington state after Trump rallies

Supporters of President Trump wave a "Betsy Ross" flag, considered offensive with racist symbolism, during a protest in Washington, DC., on Saturday. Photo: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Violent clashes erupted in Washington, D.C., and Washington state, after supporters of President Trump, many maskless despite face mask mandates, rallied Saturday, refusing to accept that President Trump lost the 2020 election.

The latest: In Olympia, Wash., police arrested two suspects and declared a riot after one person was shot during a face-off between Trump supporters and counter-protesters, per the New York Times.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Vaccine: FDA authorizes Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use — CDC panel recommends Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
  2. Health: Middle America still racking up a ton of new casesHealth disparities are worse in the U.S. than in any other wealthy country — Study: Boston conference linked to spread of over 333,000 COVID-19 cases.
  3. Politics: Meadows hints FDA chief's job is in jeopardy over vaccine.
  4. Cities: Cuomo says New York City will close indoor dining next week.
  5. World: South Korea reports record high 950 daily COVID-19 cases — Putting the pandemic year's record emissions drop into context.
  6. Education: CDC: Public schools need about $22 billion to safely reopen doors.
  7. 🎧 Podcast: LabCorp CEO on COVID-19 testing, and where it goes from here
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
12 hours ago - Economy & Business

Deep dive on the gig economy

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A look at the evolving gig economy and the battles between companies and workers.

Deep Dive (10 min. read)Arrow

Get Axios AM in your inbox

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!