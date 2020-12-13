Coronavirus vaccine gets the "SNL" cold open treatment

Supporters of President Trump wave a "Betsy Ross" flag , considered offensive with racist symbolism , during a protest in Washington, DC., on Saturday. Photo: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Violent clashes erupted in Washington, D.C., and Washington state, after supporters of President Trump, many maskless despite face mask mandates, rallied Saturday, refusing to accept that President Trump lost the 2020 election.

The latest: In Olympia, Wash., police arrested two suspects and declared a riot after one person was shot during a face-off between Trump supporters and counter-protesters, per the New York Times.