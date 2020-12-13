Coronavirus vaccine gets the "SNL" cold open treatment

Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
A screenshot of the latest "SNL" cold open. Photo: NBC
The latest "Saturday Night Live" cold open tackled the FDA's authorization of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine a day earlier.
Details: Beck Bennett as CNN's Wolf Blitzer noted it's "like the PS5: everybody wants it, nobody can get it, and if you're rich you already got it like a month ago" before introducing the White House coronavirus task force's Anthony Fauci (Kate McKinnon) and Deborah Birx (Heidi Gardner).
- The show was being hosted by actor Timothée Chalamet, with music from Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band.
Flashback: Anthony Fauci praises "classy" Brad Pitt's "SNL" portrayal of him