"Saturday Night Live" addressed House Democrats' inquiry into President Trump's impeachment in the cold open of its Season 45 premiere.
The big picture: Alec Baldwin was back as President Trump, phoning Hollywood star Liev Schreiber as he searched for a "fixer." And 2020 "SNL" Democrats held a town hall during which they discussed impeachment.
- At the 2020 candidates' "town hall," 2 "SNL favorites returned — "Bridesmaids" actress Maya Rudolph as 2020 candidate Sen. Kamala Harris — "America’s cool aunt" — and Larry David as Sen. Bernie Sanders.
- Alex Moffat took up the role of Beto O’Rourke; Kate McKinnon was there as Elizabeth Warren; Chris Redd played Cory Booker and Colin Jost was Pete Buttigieg. New castmembers Bowen Yang and Chloe Fineman starred as Andrew Yang and Marianne Williamson, respectively. The night's host Woody Harrelson arrived as Joe Biden, exclaiming, "Daddy’s here, America."