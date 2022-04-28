Snapchat unveils new selfie drone called Pixy

Snapchat on Thursday debuted a new flying camera called Pixy.

Why it matters: The pocket-sized drone operates on its own without controllers, making it easy for first-time drone users to take selfies.

Details: Everything shot on the camera is downloaded into a user's Snapchat library of content called "Memories."

The drone is available for $229.99 in the U.S. and France.

Zoom out: The company unveiled the new drone alongside a slew of other announcements at its annual Snap Partner Summit.

Snapchat also revealed that it now has more than 330 million daily active users (DAUs) globally, over 100 million more DAUs than Twitter.

