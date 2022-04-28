Skip to main content
Snapchat unveils new selfie drone called Pixy

Sara Fischer
Snapchat

Snapchat on Thursday debuted a new flying camera called Pixy.

Why it matters: The pocket-sized drone operates on its own without controllers, making it easy for first-time drone users to take selfies.

Details: Everything shot on the camera is downloaded into a user's Snapchat library of content called "Memories."

  • The drone is available for $229.99 in the U.S. and France.

Zoom out: The company unveiled the new drone alongside a slew of other announcements at its annual Snap Partner Summit.

  • Snapchat also revealed that it now has more than 330 million daily active users (DAUs) globally, over 100 million more DAUs than Twitter.

