Snapchat unveils new selfie drone called Pixy
Snapchat on Thursday debuted a new flying camera called Pixy.
Why it matters: The pocket-sized drone operates on its own without controllers, making it easy for first-time drone users to take selfies.
Details: Everything shot on the camera is downloaded into a user's Snapchat library of content called "Memories."
- The drone is available for $229.99 in the U.S. and France.
Zoom out: The company unveiled the new drone alongside a slew of other announcements at its annual Snap Partner Summit.
- Snapchat also revealed that it now has more than 330 million daily active users (DAUs) globally, over 100 million more DAUs than Twitter.
Go deeper: Snapchat unveils new products at its annual Snap Partner Summit.