2 hours ago - Technology

Snapchat debuts social justice-focused show starring Jaden Smith

Photo: Snapchat

Snapchat is launching a new original series called “The Solution Committee,” starring Jaden Smith. The unscripted show features young activists and celebrities discussing racial and social justice issues, like criminal justice reform and voting access.

Why it matters: The show is part of Snapchat's effort to educate its user base about important election issues. All episodes will include a swipe-up function at the end, encouraging users to register to vote.

Details: The eight-episode series will air Monday, Wednesday and Friday on Snapchat’s Discover page in the weeks leading up to the election.

  • The show will feature celebrities like Common, Willow Smith, Janelle Monáe, Phoebe Robinson, Yara Shahidi, Lena Waithe and others.
  • Each episode will focus on one issue and highlight a young activist working to help their community solve that problem. Episodes will include calls to action, like registering to vote, or recommendations for other way to users to get involved in social justice issues in their communities.
  • The show will be produced in conjunction with Westbrook Media, a company launched in 2019 by Smith's parents Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith, as well as Miguel Melendez and Ko Yada.

The big picture: Snapchat has leaned into civic engagement over the past two cycles, pushing to get more of its younger user base to register, find their polling place and consume accurate information about the election.

The bottom line: "Historically people between the ages of 18 to 23 have been less likely to vote. This is because a lot of young people feel like they don’t have the information or know where to get it. This show is about educating the youth and making sure they feel empowered and ready to vote," Smith said in a statement.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
4 mins ago - Economy & Business

Breaking down Snowflake's massive IPO

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Snowflake on Wednesday went public in the largest software IPO of all time, and then kept running like the Energizer Bunny on speed. By the time it was over, the company was worth over $80 billion.

Background: Snowflake was founded in 2012 to build data warehousing and analytics services for other businesses — audaciously seeking to both compete with Amazon while also building on top of it.

Ina Fried, author of Login
55 mins ago - Technology

Behind Facebook's giant bet on hardware

Photos: Facebook

Facebook's foray into virtual and augmented reality, which it doubled down on this week, is a bet on where the future of online social interaction is heading. But even more important to Facebook, it's also a plan to make sure the company owns a big piece of whatever platform ultimately supplants the smartphone.

Why it matters: In the smartphone era, Facebook has found itself at the mercy of Apple and — to a lesser degree — Google and Android phone makers. The company doesn't want to see history repeat itself.

Fadel Allassan
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Cook Political Report moves Arizona from “toss up” to “lean Democrat” in presidential race

Photos: Sean Rayford/Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Cook Political Report on Thursday changed its forecast of Arizona in the presidential race from "toss up" to "lean Democrat," citing new polling data that shows the sun belt state slipping away from President Trump.

Why it matters: The rating in a crucial swing state doesn't bode well for President Trump's re-election chances. He won the state by more than 3 points in 2016.

