Snapchat debuts social justice-focused show starring Jaden Smith

Snapchat is launching a new original series called “The Solution Committee,” starring Jaden Smith. The unscripted show features young activists and celebrities discussing racial and social justice issues, like criminal justice reform and voting access.

Why it matters: The show is part of Snapchat's effort to educate its user base about important election issues. All episodes will include a swipe-up function at the end, encouraging users to register to vote.

Details: The eight-episode series will air Monday, Wednesday and Friday on Snapchat’s Discover page in the weeks leading up to the election.

The show will feature celebrities like Common, Willow Smith, Janelle Monáe, Phoebe Robinson, Yara Shahidi, Lena Waithe and others.

Each episode will focus on one issue and highlight a young activist working to help their community solve that problem. Episodes will include calls to action, like registering to vote, or recommendations for other way to users to get involved in social justice issues in their communities.

The show will be produced in conjunction with Westbrook Media, a company launched in 2019 by Smith's parents Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith, as well as Miguel Melendez and Ko Yada.

The big picture: Snapchat has leaned into civic engagement over the past two cycles, pushing to get more of its younger user base to register, find their polling place and consume accurate information about the election.

Over 500,000 people have already registered to vote in 2020 via Snapchat.

The bottom line: "Historically people between the ages of 18 to 23 have been less likely to vote. This is because a lot of young people feel like they don’t have the information or know where to get it. This show is about educating the youth and making sure they feel empowered and ready to vote," Smith said in a statement.

