Snapchat launches augmented reality donations for coronavirus relief

Snapchat launched its first donation tool today to help users donate to coronavirus relief efforts, a spokesperson tells Axios.

Why it matters: It uses augmented reality. Snap users can scan 23 international currency notes across 33 countries using the Snapchat app, triggering an AR visualization of how a potential donation could support the World Health Organization’s response efforts.

Exclusive: Snapchat expedites wellness push in response to virus

Snapchat will launch a new health and wellness initiative ahead of schedule Thursday in order to address its users' growing anxiety about the coronavirus. Snapchat will also introduce new features and content to help educate users about safety measures and available resources.

Why it matters: Millennials and Gen Z, the main demographics that use Snapchat, are being criticized by health authorities for not taking the virus seriously, since early health reports showed that it was less lethal for young people.

Snapchat says developers can integrate Stories into their own apps

Snapchat said Tuesday that developers can finally integrate its flagship Stories feature into their own apps by utilizing its developer tools, called the "Snap Kit."

Why it matters: It's an integral part of Snapchat's broader growth plans. The social media giant hopes that expanded access to its content and flagship features on other apps will increase its user base — and maybe its bottom line.

Paul Farmer on the coronavirus: "This is another caregivers' disease"

Paul Farmer, co-founder of Partners in Health, has spent decades treating infectious diseases in impoverished countries like Haiti and Sierra Leone.

What he's saying: The U.S. has lagged in its response to the coronavirus, but Farmer still has confidence in the country's public health agencies as well as the treatments that are available to infected patients.

