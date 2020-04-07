Snapchat launches augmented reality donations for coronavirus relief
Photo: Snapchat
Snapchat launched its first donation tool today to help users donate to coronavirus relief efforts, a spokesperson tells Axios.
Why it matters: It uses augmented reality. Snap users can scan 23 international currency notes across 33 countries using the Snapchat app, triggering an AR visualization of how a potential donation could support the World Health Organization’s response efforts.
