Snap shares go on post-close roller coaster after Q2 earnings report

Snap's stock price is slowly rebounding after a sharp after-hours drop as the company met or beat Wall Street expectations for its second quarter but declined to offer Q3 guidance given ongoing coronavirus-driven uncertainty.

Why it matters: Snap is among the companies that has been able to capitalize on the pandemic which has forced people to stay home much of the time, leaving them with a lot more free time to consume media and entertainment.

Yes, but: The company said it wasn't giving top- or bottom-line guidance for the third quarter given "uncertainties related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the rapidly shifting macro conditions."

  • Losses in the second quarter, although in line with analyst estimates, also widened year on year.
  • Ands the company's daily active user growth slightly lagged behind estimates, likely due to the growing popularity of TikTok.

By the numbers:

  • Loss per share: $0.09, compared to $0.09 expected.
  • Revenue: $454.16 million, compared to $438.09 million expected.
  • Daily active users: 238 million, up 35 million or 17% year-over-year.
  • Average revenue per user: $1.91, unchanged year-over-year.

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4:30 p.m. ET: 14,774,887— Total deaths: 611,599 — Total recoveries — 8,340,042Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4:30 p.m. ET: 3,858,686 — Total deaths: 141,426 — Total recoveries: 1,160,087 — Total tested: 46,469,524Map.
  3. Politics: White House, Senate Republicans far apart on coronavirus stimulus talks — Fauci says he wasn't invited to Trump's coronavirus press briefing.
  4. Public health: CDC says coronavirus cases could be 6-24 times higher than reported in some regions — Coronavirus hotspots have seen a surge of new infections in nursing homes.
  5. Business: Airlines seek COVID-19 testing to resume U.S.-Europe travel.
Fauci says he wasn't invited to Trump's coronavirus press briefing

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN around 4 p.m. Tuesday that he has not been invited to President Trump's 5 p.m. coronavirus press briefing, and that he most recently spoke to the president last week.

Why it matters: The press briefing will be Trump's first since he ended them in April at the request of aides who believed they were hurting his poll numbers. Even as coronavirus cases surge across the U.S., the briefing will not feature Fauci, the nation's top infectious-diseases expert.

White House, Senate Republicans far apart on stimulus talks

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin were deployed to Capitol Hill on Tuesday to brief the Senate Republican conference, alongside Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, on the details of the GOP coronavirus stimulus bill.

Driving the news: The Senate Republican lunch descended into chaos, several GOP lawmakers said, revealing that the White House and Republican senators remain far apart on key priorities in the next economic package.

