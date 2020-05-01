57 mins ago - Technology

Smartphone sales are indeed getting slammed by coronavirus

Ina Fried

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

New data from companies and analysts is indicating that smartphone sales are starting to take a hit as we predicted might be the case earlier this week.

Why it matters: Smartphones have been the growth engine of consumer electronics for more than a decade. Sales were already slowing before the coronavirus, but the industry now appears headed for a significant dip.

Driving the news:

  • Apple said during its earnings report Thursday that iPhone sales should be comparatively weaker this quarter.
  • Qualcomm said to expect smartphone shipments this quarter to be down about 30%, rather than roughly flat from a year ago, as it previously projected.
  • IDC said first-quarter smartphone sales suffered their worst-ever year-over-year decline, with unit shipments falling nearly 12% from 2019.
  • In a separate interim forecast, IDC now projects an 11% drop in smartphone revenue this year, larger than the 6% it was predicting a month ago — and an even sharper contrast with the 5% increase it originally projected for 2020.

Yes, but: It still looks like 5G phones will go mainstream this year. Qualcomm said it is not lowering its full-year forecast that between 175 million and 225 million 5G-capable phones will be sold in 2020.

Go deeper: Pandemic clouds smartphone sales as life goes immobile

Go deeper

Ina Fried

Qualcomm sees quarterly smartphone sales down 30% from prior estimate

Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf. Photo: Qualcomm

The coronavirus will have a significant impact on Qualcomm's smartphone sales this quarter, with units down as much as 30% from prior estimates, CEO Steve Mollenkopf said in an interview on Wednesday.

Driving the news: Mollenkopf spoke right after Qualcomm posted March earnings and revenue ahead of expectations, with its current quarter financial outlook roughly in line with estimates.

Go deeper (1 min. read)ArrowApr 29, 2020 - Technology
Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, informing President Vladimir Putin of the development in a televised meeting on Thursday.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 3.2 million people and killed over 231,000 worldwide as of Thursday, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 1 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1 million from 6 million tests), followed by Spain (over 239,000).

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 18 hours ago - Health
Sara Fischer

Amazon stock falls after tech giant forecasts billions in coronavirus spending

Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Amazon's stock was down nearly 5% in after-hours trading Thursday after the tech giant said that shareholders should expect coronavirus-related costs to eat up all the $4 billion in profits it would expect for Q2.

"If you’re a shareowner in Amazon, you may want to take a seat, because we’re not thinking small."
— Amazon said in a statement
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow18 hours ago - Economy & Business