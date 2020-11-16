Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Small company stocks thrive

Expand chart
Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

An index of America's smallest companies closed at the highest level ever on Friday. It hasn't hit a new record in over two years.

Why it matters: The gulf between the biggest and smallest companies widened at the onset of the pandemic — with smaller companies (whose businesses are the most closely tied to the U.S. economy) seen as hit the hardest by the economic effects from COVID-19.

  • Yes, but: That idea has been over on Wall Street, with the gap between large caps and small caps narrowing in recent months.

Driving the news: This week, the index surged on the back of positive developments from a coronavirus vaccine.

  • The Russell 2000 is up 13% so far this month — outpacing the S&P 500's 9.6% gain. (The S&P 500 is still outperforming for all of 2020.)

Go deeper

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
5 mins ago - Economy & Business

Airbnb's IPO will cap off its resilient rebound

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Airbnb will flip its IPO filing on Monday afternoon, setting itself up to go public before year-end.

Why it matters: This would cap off a resilient rebound for a company that many left for dead after the pandemic hit. As a source close to the company tells me: "Everyone knows Airbnb had a good Q3, but people may be surprised by just how good it was."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Courtenay Brown
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

The economic fallout of lockdown 2.0

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

America is facing its worst rate of new coronavirus infections — and widespread sickness is expected to be compounded by economic pain from the necessary lockdown measures, much like we saw earlier this year.

Why it matters: What's different now is the lack of near-term hope for stimulus as the country tries to control the virus — at a time when economists say it's critical to mitigate fallout for the unemployed, businesses and municipalities.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
2 hours ago - Health

Moderna says its coronavirus vaccine is nearly 95% effective

Moderna said Monday that its coronavirus vaccine candidate is 94.5% effective in fighting the virus, per an initial analysis released by the company.

Why it matters: The Moderna vaccine — alongside Pfizer's similarly effective candidate — provides another dash of hope that the pandemic currently raging across the world could be tamed by next year.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow