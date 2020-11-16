An index of America's smallest companies closed at the highest level ever on Friday. It hasn't hit a new record in over two years.

Why it matters: The gulf between the biggest and smallest companies widened at the onset of the pandemic — with smaller companies (whose businesses are the most closely tied to the U.S. economy) seen as hit the hardest by the economic effects from COVID-19.

Yes, but: That idea has been over on Wall Street, with the gap between large caps and small caps narrowing in recent months.

Driving the news: This week, the index surged on the back of positive developments from a coronavirus vaccine.