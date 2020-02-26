56 mins ago - Economy & Business

Small cap stocks have lost

Dion Rabouin
Data: Investing.com; Chart: Axios Visuals

When President Trump launched the U.S. into a trade war in 2018, many fund managers argued that small-cap stocks were poised to outperform because their business would be immune to tariffs and uncertainty.

What's happening: They did well over the course of that year but after Tuesday's 3.5% decline, the Russell 2000 index, which tracks many of the nation's small public companies, has fallen to near its closing level from February 2018.

The big picture: Whereas small companies previously drove innovation by disrupting bigger companies with new technologies and ideas, today many large companies can simply buy competitors to generate growth in-house.

  • Decreasing regulations play a role but so does the changing nature of big businesses, particularly in the United States and China.

What they're saying: “If big companies like Alibaba, Amazon, Facebook, Tencent are just going to keep on winning, then the concept of buying small caps changes,” Erik Weisman, chief economist at MFS Investment Management, told me.

  • “In a world where winners take all and just keep on winning, we don’t see small firms that show up on the public playing field.”

Dion Rabouin

Push back against China's latest stimulus measures

Photo: Chukrut Budrul/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Worries are beginning to grow about China's stimulus efforts as the government has pushed new measures designed to offset the impact of the coronavirus.

The latest: Chinese regulators ordered banks to lower interest rates and allow late repayment of loans to help small and midsize companies, but there are worries the program may be ill-advised.

Feb 11, 2020 - Economy & Business
Dion Rabouin

Companies are behaving like it's a recession

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Despite historically low interest rates, U.S. companies are being unusually frugal, holding back on issuing new debt and pumping up their balance sheets with cash.

Why it matters: Historically, when interest rates are low and the economy is strong, companies have levered up to increase capital expenditures and buy assets in order to expand. The opposite is happening now.

Feb 21, 2020 - Economy & Business
Courtenay BrownDion Rabouin

U.S. GDP growth slows to 2.3% in 2019

Data: Bureau of Economic Analysis; Note: Shows GDP average over the full year vs. prior year; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

U.S. gross domestic product grew at a 2.1% annual rate in the final quarter of last year, the Commerce Department said on Thursday. For all of 2019, economic growth came in at 2.3% — less than the 2.9% in 2018.

Why it matters: The initial estimates from the government show that 2019 was the slowest pace of economic growth since Trump took office. The boost from the tax cuts gave way to pain from the trade war. Exports slumped last year, while uncertain business leaders held off on spending.

Updated Jan 31, 2020 - Economy & Business