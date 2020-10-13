16 hours ago - Economy & Business

Small business matters

This channel features content produced by the Axios Brand Studio and Google.

Welcome to this Axios-style Smart Brevity recap of conversations from Google’s Small Business Matters: The Digital Safety Net Expert’s Voice Live event.

Go deeper

Axios Studio
16 hours ago - Economy & Business

The new small business lifeline: digital tools

Businesses leaders confirmed one fact about our shared new normal at the first of three Google virtual Small Business Matters Roundtable events on Thursday: COVID-19 has made it essential for small businesses to digitize their operations once and for all.

Why it’s important: 93% of U.S. small businesses to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) felt an immediate downturn in customer demand, hours of operation and employee headcounts, a newly published Connected Commerce Council (3C) report in partnership with Google found.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Ashley Gold
Oct 12, 2020 - Technology

Justice ready to charge Google with monopoly search practices

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Insiders expect the Justice Department to charge Google with violating antitrust laws this week, in what would be the biggest such action against a U.S. tech company in two decades. But questions still swirl around how broad and tight Justice's case will be.

Why it matters: The suit against Google will focus on monopolistic behavior, but it's also likely to be the last chance for the Trump Administration to act against the tech giants it blames for anti-conservative bias before an election that could oust it.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios Studio
16 hours ago - Economy & Business

First things first: The digital safety net for SMBs post-COVID

Jack Ward, President of 3C, during Google's virtual Small Business Matters Roundatable.

85% of SMBs say COVID-19 made them rethink their approach to digital tools.

Why it’s important: SMBs that are using digital tools, technology services and have access to online marketplaces are more likely to have survived the early days of COVID-19 and become resilient because of it, said Jake Ward, President of the Connected Commerce Council (3C).

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

Get Axios AM in your inbox

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!