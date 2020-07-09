3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Stockton mayor: Small businesses want clear, safe way to operate during COVID-19

Government has a responsibility to give small businesses accurate data and information to help them operate during the coronavirus pandemic, Stockton, Calif., Mayor Michael Tubbs said at an Axios virtual event on Thursday.

What he's saying: "Our small businesses are being hit hard. But they also aren’t willing to sacrifice the lives of themselves, their employees, for their livelihoods, but are looking for a clear, common sense, data-backed way to operate as safely if possible," Stockton said.

  • Tubbs added that programs including unemployment and stimulus checks have seemed to "be enough to kind of not end the pain, but to dull the pain."
  • "We’re walking into a Great Depression and we have to do everything we can to make sure folks are able to provide for themselves and their families," he added.

Watch: Small business recovery amid the pandemic

Axios hosted a conversation on how small businesses have pivoted during the coronavirus outbreak, featuring California's Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis, Stockton, Calif. Mayor Michael Tubbs and Cupcakin' Bake Shop Founder Lila Owens.

We unpacked how businesses have adapted to a changing world, spotlighting minority-owned businesses and those who have shifted brick-and-mortar operations to online platforms.

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 p.m. ET: 12,123,257 — Total deaths: 551,384 — Total recoveries — 6,650,507Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 p.m. ET: 3,084,690 — Total deaths: 132,803 — Total recoveries: 953,420 — Total tested: 37,431,666Map.
  3. Public health: Cases rise in 33 statesFlorida reports highest single-day coronavirus death toll since pandemic began.
  4. Science: World Health Organization acknowledges airborne transmission of coronavirus.
  5. Travel: Young adults are most likely to have moved due to coronavirus.
Judge asks full appeals court to review panel's dismissal of Flynn case

D.C. District Judge Emmet Sullivan on Thursday petitioned for the full D.C. Court of Appeals to rehear a three-judge panel's decision to order the dismissal of the case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Why it matters: The panel's 2-1 decision could be overturned by the full 11-judge appeals court if it decides to take up the en banc review.

