Gerrymandering documentary "Slay The Dragon" to hit theaters in March

"Slay the Dragon," which traces the real world impact of partisan gerrymandering for everyday Americans, will hit theaters in New York City, D.C. and L.A. on March 13.

The big picture: The film follows activists working to end the practice, including Katie Fahey, who led an anti-gerrymandering ballot measure campaign in Michigan, and a team of lawyers who brought a case to the Supreme Court.

Former Attorney General Eric Holder said the film's message "could not be more timely or more profound": "[W]e must end the era of politicians choosing their voters and give power back to the people, where it belongs."

Go deeper ... Supreme Court: Partisan gerrymandering "beyond the reach" of federal courts