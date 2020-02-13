57 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Gerrymandering documentary "Slay The Dragon" to hit theaters in March

Axios

Photo: Magnolia Pictures

"Slay the Dragon," which traces the real world impact of partisan gerrymandering for everyday Americans, will hit theaters in New York City, D.C. and L.A. on March 13.

The big picture: The film follows activists working to end the practice, including Katie Fahey, who led an anti-gerrymandering ballot measure campaign in Michigan, and a team of lawyers who brought a case to the Supreme Court.

  • Former Attorney General Eric Holder said the film's message "could not be more timely or more profound": "[W]e must end the era of politicians choosing their voters and give power back to the people, where it belongs."

Go deeper ... Supreme Court: Partisan gerrymandering "beyond the reach" of federal courts

Go deeper

Sam Baker

Trump's selective urgency at the Supreme Court

Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

The Trump administration has consistently tried to get controversial cases in front of the Supreme Court as quickly as possible — but not when that might have meant striking down the entire Affordable Care Act before the 2020 election.

Why it matters: Trump’s Justice Department has tried to leapfrog the traditional process far more than its predecessors did, and at least one Supreme Court justice seems to be worried that it’s affecting the court’s work.

Go deeperArrowJan 23, 2020
Margaret Harding McGill

Feds' role chided as T-Mobile-Sprint trial wraps up

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The states trying to block the T-Mobile-Sprint merger in court got a boost this week from T-Mobile's home state as the litigation heads into closing arguments on Wednesday.

Driving the news: Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson, in a court filing this week, called out the Justice Department for attempting to "undermine the states' important and independent role in enforcing antitrust laws" in its efforts to convince the court to OK the deal.

Go deeperArrowJan 15, 2020
David Nather

No confidence in 2020 referees

Data: Fox News poll of 1,003 registered voters, Oct.6–8, 2019. Margin of error ±3 percentage points; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

If the 2020 presidential election is close enough to trigger a fight over the results, the public's confidence is so low in key people and institutions that no one is likely to be a trusted referee.

Why it matters: Given how tight the last few elections have been, the likelihood of a contested election is quite real — which means the danger of a fight over the results is real, too.

Go deeperArrowJan 18, 2020