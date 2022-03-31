Skippy peanut butter products recalled over possible steel fragments

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Several Skippy peanut butter products are being voluntarily recalled due to the possibility that they may contain steel fragments from a piece of manufacturing equipment, parent company Hormel announced Wednesday.

Driving the news: The recall affects 161,692 total pounds of Skippy products, which include Skippy's Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread, Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter Spread and Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein.