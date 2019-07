Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Shares of Six Flags rose another 1.3% on Tuesday after jumping nearly 5% Monday, following an upgrade to Outperform by KeyBanc over the weekend with a $62 price target. The price target represented a 25% premium to the stock's Friday levels.

What they're saying: KeyBanc analyst Brett Andress says there are a number of improving trends in the second quarter expected to boost the company's stock prospects and is forecasting an 8% increase in attendance in Q2.