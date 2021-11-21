Sinema: "I don't bend to political pressure from any party"

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D) addressed criticism of her negotiating tactics, saying she had been elected to "be a workhorse not a show horse," during a wide-ranging interview with local station, ABC15.

Why it matters: Sinema, who rarely gives interviews, has faced criticism from some Democrats for not being more transparent about her views during negotiations for the high-profile infrastructure and social spending bills.

The big picture: For her part, Sinema said her attention is focused on the implementation of the massive $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, which she helped create and which President Biden signed into law last week.

Her approach to the negotiations — rooted in building trust, she said — "represents what Arizonans elected me to do, which is to put my head down, get the work done, and deliver results for everyday families."

With regards to the reconciliation bill that passed the House on Friday, Sinema said she wants to ensure that, "any spending that we do is targeted, so that it's efficient and effective" and "fiscally responsible."

The bottom line: "I don't bend to political pressure from any party or any group," she said, adding: "I just stay focused on what matters for Arizonans."