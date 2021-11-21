Sign up for our daily briefing

Sinema: "I don't bend to political pressure from any party"

Kyrsten Sinema speaks at the White House signing ceremony for the infrastructure bill on Nov. 15. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D) addressed criticism of her negotiating tactics, saying she had been elected to "be a workhorse not a show horse," during a wide-ranging interview with local station, ABC15.

Why it matters: Sinema, who rarely gives interviews, has faced criticism from some Democrats for not being more transparent about her views during negotiations for the high-profile infrastructure and social spending bills.

The big picture: For her part, Sinema said her attention is focused on the implementation of the massive $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, which she helped create and which President Biden signed into law last week.

  • Her approach to the negotiations — rooted in building trust, she said — "represents what Arizonans elected me to do, which is to put my head down, get the work done, and deliver results for everyday families."
  • With regards to the reconciliation bill that passed the House on Friday, Sinema said she wants to ensure that, "any spending that we do is targeted, so that it's efficient and effective" and "fiscally responsible."

The bottom line: "I don't bend to political pressure from any party or any group," she said, adding: "I just stay focused on what matters for Arizonans."

Erin Doherty
Nov 20, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Three female senators criticize "sexist" NYT coverage of Sinema's fashion

Senator Kyrsten Sinema (R), D-AZ departs from the Capitol in Washington, DC, on October 28, 2021. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Three women in the Senate on Friday published a letter to the editor in the New York Times criticizing the paper for four pieces related to Senator Kyrsten Sinema's dress.

Driving the news: "We cannot imagine The Times printing similar pieces on the fashion choices of any of our male colleagues," Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) wrote in the letter.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
11 mins ago - Economy & Business

The supply chain might not get better any time soon

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

America's supply chain crisis, which has driven prices higher and made all sorts of goods harder to find, may last long after the holiday season.

The big picture: If goods aren't off a boat by now, it's highly unlikely that they'll make it onto store shelves before Christmas. And there are dozens and dozens of ships anchored offshore at the country's biggest ports.

Caitlin OwensDave Lawler
11 mins ago - Health

The next big bottleneck in the global vaccination effort

Illustration: Rae Cook/Axios

The world still needs more coronavirus vaccines, but an additional bottleneck has emerged in many low-income countries: They need help getting shots in arms.

Why it matters: Increasing vaccination rates across the world is both a humanitarian necessity and the best way to prevent dangerous new variants from emerging, but it increasingly requires complex problem-solving.

