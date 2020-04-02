Simone Biles won't commit to postponed Tokyo Olympics in 2021

Most female gymnasts have a small window of time to compete in the Olympics before their bodies mature, so it was a huge deal that Simone Biles was set to defend her all-around title this summer at age 23.

The state of play: Now that the Games have been delayed a year, Biles, the most decorated gymnast in history, isn't sure if she will compete.

What she's saying: "I'm still taking it day by day to see if I'll continue or what's going to happen. Mentally, I don't know if I can handle it. It's going to be hard. I was already battling with myself mentally if I could do it this year," Biles told the New York Times.

"To take your foot off the gas and reset, it's hard because I was emptying my gas tank and we need to find ways to fill that back up," she told AP.

"This year I was just doing it for me, no expectations. Now it's all eyes again on you, wondering, 'Can she do it, now she's a year older?' You're like, 'Oh, shoot.'"

