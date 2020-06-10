Mall owner Simon scraps mega-merger with Taubman
Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios
Simon Property Group canceled Wednesday its $3.6 billion deal for rival shopping mall operator Taubman Centers.
Why it matters: This is one of several mergers agreed to before the coronavirus pandemic that have been scrapped due to pandemic-related performance problems. The spurned targets have often fought back — with a possible precedent-setting trial to occur next month between private equity firm Advent International and enterprise software company Forescout Technologies.