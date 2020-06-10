1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Mall owner Simon scraps mega-merger with Taubman

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Simon Property Group canceled Wednesday its $3.6 billion deal for rival shopping mall operator Taubman Centers.

Why it matters: This is one of several mergers agreed to before the coronavirus pandemic that have been scrapped due to pandemic-related performance problems. The spurned targets have often fought back — with a possible precedent-setting trial to occur next month between private equity firm Advent International and enterprise software company Forescout Technologies.

Updated 33 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 a.m.: ET: 7,271,569 — Total deaths: 412,013 — Total recoveries — 3,398,751Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 a.m. ET: 1,980,965 — Total deaths: 112,057 — Total recoveries: 524,855 — Total tested: 21,048,183Map.
  3. Testing: Insurers limit what tests they'll pay for.
  4. Public health: Pfizer says it won't put "huge price" on coronavirus vaccine.
  5. Economy: Central banks worry their $25 trillion coronavirus stimulus isn't enough.
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

George Floyd's brother makes plea for police reform in testimony to Congress

Philonise Floyd urged Congress to take action to reform law enforcement in honor of his late brother George Floyd during his opening statement before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

Why it matters: It's the first House hearing on policing reform since Floyd's death. Philonise Floyd's plea comes as momentum for police reform has grown in Congress, with Democrats and Republicans agreeing that changes are needed at the federal level to meet the moment and address nationwide protests.

2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Police union scrutiny could soon move into finance

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Police unions are under a political microscope, with reformers arguing that they too often help keep bad cops on the streets.

Why it matters: This controversy could soon move beyond elected officials to venture capital and private equity firms that count police unions among their limited partners.

