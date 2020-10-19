40 mins ago - Economy & Business

Short sellers are rushing back in

Data: S3 Partners; Chart: Axios Visuals

With the stock market again rising toward record highs, short sellers are moving back into technology shares and broad U.S. indexes with increasing confidence, betting that prices will fall and they will profit.

What's happening: After largely cashing out their bets at the end of the first quarter following the market crash in late March and pulling back in July and August, the renewed rise in stock prices has bears upping their bets again.

The backdrop: Stock market bulls, who believe prices will continue to rise, had been celebrating the apparent disappearance of short sellers in the third quarter, which is normally a sign that stock prices are set to increase.

  • However, that's not exactly what's happened, says Ihor Dusaniwsky, managing director of Predictive Analytics at S3 Partners.
  • "There may be less shares shorted in the market, but the overall value of short exposure in the market has remained relatively stable," he said in a recent note to clients.
  • Further, Dusaniwsky tells Axios, "short selling has been increasing across the board recently."

By the numbers: Between Oct. 1 and 15, short sellers added just over $80 billion in short interest on bets against the big four U.S. stock indexes — the Dow 30, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Russell 3000, S3's data show.

  • Since the start of Q2, short sellers have added nearly $368 billion of short bets on the four indexes.

Why it matters: Short sellers have a long track record of correctly predicting the direction of the market over a 12-month horizon, according to Matthew Ringgenberg, a finance professor at the University of Utah.

  • In fact, he says his short-sale index, which measures the number of shares shorted in a given period compared to the overall trend, “is arguably the strongest known predictor of aggregate stock returns” for the next 12 months, in a recent article for Barron's.

Yes, but: Short sellers' accuracy has only proven itself over a 12-month period, Ringgenberg says. His index was significantly higher in June than it is now.

What it means: Short sellers are investors who rent stock to sell it on the open market, betting that it will fall and they can purchase it at a lower price and pocket the difference.

Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Politics: Twitter removes tweet from Trump's COVID adviser claiming masks do not work. Trump says if Biden's elected, "he'll listen to the scientists"Herd immunity claims by top Trump adviser are "pseudoscience," infectious-disease expert say.
  2. Map: 38 states, D.C. see surge in cases.
  3. Health: Coronavirus hospitalizations are on the rise — Fauci says he's "absolutely not" surprised Trump got coronavirus.
  4. World: Restrictions grow across Europe.
Economy & Business

The Fed is starting to question its own policies

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Several officials at the Fed are beginning to worry about asset bubbles and excessive risk-taking as a result of their extraordinary policy interventions, James Politi writes for the Financial Times, citing interviews with multiple Fed presidents and members of the Board of Governors.

Details: Some are now pushing for "tougher financial regulation" as concerns grow that monetary policy is "encouraging behavior detrimental to economic recovery and creating pressure for additional bailouts."

Technology

Why education technology can’t save remote learning

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The coronavirus-sparked shift to widespread remote work has been generally smooth because most modern offices were already using a raft of communication, collaboration and administrative tools. Remote learning has faced a much rougher transition.

Why it matters: Even the best technology can't eliminate the inherent problems of virtual schooling. Several key technological stumbling blocks have persisted in keeping remote learning from meeting its full potential, experts tell Axios.

