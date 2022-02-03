Shell ends 2021 on high note in a sign of Big Oil's COVID recovery

A power outage left a traffic signal inoperable around rush hour during a winter storm warning in Detroit, Mich., on Wednesday. Photo: Matthew Hatcher/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A sprawling winter storm that has forced schools to close and massively disrupted road and air travel will continue to hit the Central, Eastern and Southern U.S. over the next few days, forecasters warn.

Driving the news: Multiple governors have declared states of emergency, as heavy snow and freezing rain pummeled much of the country and as the South braced for possibly dangerous ice accumulations. Winter storm and ice warnings were issued for over 90 million people from New Mexico to Canada.