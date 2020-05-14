1 hour ago - Science

This photo is a shadow on an asteroid

Photo: JAXA/U. Tokyo/Kochi U./Rikkyo U./Nagoya U./Chiba Inst. Tech./Meiji U./U. Aizu/AIST

Asteroids are thought to be leftovers from the dawn of our solar system, the debris that didn't get incorporated into the planets as they formed billions of years ago.

Driving the news: A new photo taken by the Hayabusa-2 spacecraft shows what the robotic explorer saw as it descended to the surface of the asteroid Ryugu to collect a sample from the ancient object. That little piece of the asteroid is expected to make it back to Earth by December.

LA Times: FBI serves warrant on Richard Burr in stocks sell-off probe

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr during a Senate hearing on May. Photo: Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images

FBI agents investigating Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) over his mass sell-off of stocks seized a phone belonging to the Senate Intelligence Committee chairman after serving a search warrant Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Times reports. 

Why it matters: Burr was hit with a federal lawsuit in late March over the sell-off that preceded a market crash caused by the coronavirus pandemic. He dumped between $582,029 and $1.56 million, ProPublica reported in March. Burr has strenuously denied any wrongdoing. His spokesperson declined to comment to Axios on the report.

Midnight race for a haircut as New Zealand barbers reopen from lockdown

A cafe and barbers shop in the Auckland suburb of Birkenhead open at 1 minute past midnight on Thursday after New Zealand moved into lockdown level 2. All photos: Rebecca Falconer/Axios

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Lines formed outside three different barbers and a cafe in the Auckland suburb of Birkenhead at 12:01 a.m. Thursday local time for a haircut and a late-night bite as the country relaxed some of the world's toughest restrictions.

The big picture: NZ is gradually coming out of lockdown this month having eliminated community spread. Hair salons, retailers and restaurants are among the first to reopen. Karl Hurcombe, a barber, told Axios it was "nerve-wracking" not knowing when he'd reopen because he has a bank loan and a mortgage. He organized rent relief, but now he's in two minds about restrictions easing. "Part of me was like I've got myself in a bit of a laid-back rut now!" he said.

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

President Trump is pushing for schools to reopen, despite Anthony Fauci's warning that the proposal is "not an acceptable answer."

What's happening: America's K-12 is debating "Saturday school" and "summer school" options for students, while imposing a huge burden on teachers who will be on the front lines of getting kids back up to speed in the fall.

