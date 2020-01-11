At least three people have died in Louisiana, three in Alabama and one in Texas after severe storms brought high winds and rain through the states, the Weather Channel reports.
Where it stands: Severe thunderstorms are still possible over Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi through Sunday morning, per National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's latest forecasts, and parts of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky are under a flash flood watch until Saturday evening. Several South Dakota rivers are under a flood warning.
- Temperatures above 70 degrees are also forecast across most of the Southeast on Saturday, per NOAA — possibly aiding thunderstorm development.
- Potential for heavy storm conditions has continued through the Southeast, per NOAA.
In Louisiana: Bossier Parish sheriff’s Lt. Bill Davis told KSLA that two people were killed in a storm near Haughton Friday night when their mobile home was destroyed. The couple was found on Saturday near their destroyed mobile home.
- Roughly 22,919 people are without power in Louisiana, per poweroutage.us as of 4:17 p.m ET.
In Texas, a man reportedly died on Saturday after a tree fell on his house in Nacogdoches County, according to County Judge Greg Sowell.
- Approximately 11,037 people are without power in the state, per poweroutage.us as of 4:17 p.m. ET.
In Alabama, the Birmingham National Weather Service said three deaths were confirmed following a tornado touching down in Pickens County.
- As of 4:28 p.m. ET, 137,215 people are without power in Alabama, per poweroutage.us.
